WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 370,885 shares.The stock last traded at $60.64 and had previously closed at $60.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 61,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,609,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

