WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 453,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 29th total of 372,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on WISeKey International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

WISeKey International stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $160.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.13. WISeKey International has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

