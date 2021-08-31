Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $252.50

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 252.50 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.29), with a volume of 147166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

