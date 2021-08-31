Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,966 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,165,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

