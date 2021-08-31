Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report $646.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $493.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

WWW opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In other news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,454 shares of company stock worth $311,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

