WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Down 44.5% This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $644,573.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

