Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in August

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after buying an additional 921,328 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 157,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $983,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

