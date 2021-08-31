Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $6,956,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDAY opened at $271.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Workday in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.13.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

