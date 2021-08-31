Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,956,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.13.

WDAY stock opened at $271.37 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

