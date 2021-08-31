Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $125.57 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $125.57 million and $23.08 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $74.88 or 0.00159815 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00863230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00102775 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

