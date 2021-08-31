Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Trading Up 36.5% Over Last Week

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $1,392.44 or 0.02963310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $473,431.13 and approximately $9,154.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00057382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00862051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00103678 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

