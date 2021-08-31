WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after buying an additional 3,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after buying an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,336,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

