Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 29th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 566,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $78.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $12,160,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.