Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,023 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $23,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,005,000 after buying an additional 89,837 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 109,307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $12,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of WH opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

