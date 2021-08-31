Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $541.04

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 541.04 ($7.07) and traded as high as GBX 563 ($7.36). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 13,899 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 541.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

