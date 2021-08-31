X-CASH Price Tops $0.0002 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $9.91 million and $808.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000915 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

