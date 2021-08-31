X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 527,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XFOR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $37,973.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,267 shares of company stock worth $426,653 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

