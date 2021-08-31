Xfinance One Day Trading Volume Tops $51,846.00 (XFI)

Xfinance (CURRENCY:XFI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Xfinance has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Xfinance has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $51,846.00 worth of Xfinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xfinance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $76.29 or 0.00156396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Xfinance is a coin. Xfinance’s total supply is 46,993 coins. Xfinance’s official Twitter account is @xfinance_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Xfinance is medium.com/@nowex . The official website for Xfinance is xfinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Xfinance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) yield aggregator platform, which aims to build an aggregate liquidity pool, a leveraged trading platform, automatic market making, and other functional platforms. “

