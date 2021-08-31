Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,497 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 5.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,287 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Xilinx by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,365 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $21,932,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

