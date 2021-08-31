Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Short Interest Update

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,440,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the July 29th total of 10,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

XLNX stock opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.89. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

