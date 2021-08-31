XinFin Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.11 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. XinFin Network has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $9.11 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.82 or 0.00850903 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,690,989,153 coins and its circulating supply is 12,290,989,153 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

