XLMedia (LON:XLM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.48

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.48 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 513,758 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of XLMedia to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 76 ($0.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £154.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.75.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

