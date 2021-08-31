XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 24,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,818,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 249,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,071. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in XPEL by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

