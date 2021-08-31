XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $34,684,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 18.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.92.

NYSE XPO opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

