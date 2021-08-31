XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $140.51

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.51 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.86). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 22,275 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £288.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

