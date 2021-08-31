XTRABYTES (XBY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 56.7% lower against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $807,050.62 and approximately $13.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00133230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00161495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00083470 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

