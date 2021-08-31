XYO (XYO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $127.34 million and $1.06 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

