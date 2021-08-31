Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $31.36. 337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 277,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YMAB. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,848,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,857,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

