Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18). 25,537 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 9,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 310.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.34. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.64%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.