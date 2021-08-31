Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) rose 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 12,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,817,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

YSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1,211.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,229 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 29.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

