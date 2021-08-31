Ycash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30,243.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $30,243.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.00301416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00161419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00191595 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002302 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,521,550 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

