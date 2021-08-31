Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Down 18% Over Last Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $20,166.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

