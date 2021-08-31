YF Link Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $599,898.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. YF Link has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and $599,898.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $168.32 or 0.00357710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.73 or 0.00853758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00103521 BTC.

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

