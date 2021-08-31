YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Market Cap Reaches $87,659.01

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $87,659.01 and approximately $100,690.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00008245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (CRYPTO:YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

