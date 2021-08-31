Yield Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,175.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $41,175.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.30 or 0.00863631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00102379 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars.

