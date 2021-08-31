Yield Stake Finance (YI12) Hits One Day Volume of $148.00

Yield Stake Finance (CURRENCY:YI12) traded up 28.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Yield Stake Finance has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Yield Stake Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00008491 BTC on exchanges. Yield Stake Finance has a total market cap of $46,025.37 and approximately $148.00 worth of Yield Stake Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Stake Finance Coin Profile

Yield Stake Finance’s total supply is 11,111 coins. Yield Stake Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@yfinance12 . Yield Stake Finance’s official Twitter account is @Yfinance12 . Yield Stake Finance’s official website is yifistake.finance

Yield Stake Finance Coin Trading

