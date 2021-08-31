Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $10.48

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $11.10. Youdao shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 1,168 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

