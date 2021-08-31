Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $903.66

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 903.66 ($11.81) and traded as high as GBX 954 ($12.46). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 938 ($12.26), with a volume of 5,457 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 903.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 900.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £548.50 million and a PE ratio of -13.75.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.