Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 748,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS YUEIF opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

