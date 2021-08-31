Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) Trading Down 1.2%

Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yunhong International stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

