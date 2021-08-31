Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NYSE:DAN opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dana by 104,025.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 66,576 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dana by 756.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 97,775 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its position in Dana by 0.7% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Dana by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

