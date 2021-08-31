Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.72. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

NYSE DEN traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $81.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $201,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $139,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

