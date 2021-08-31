Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report sales of $47.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the lowest is $46.90 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $58.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $193.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $195.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

IBCP opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $446.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Independent Bank has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 53,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Independent Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 86,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Independent Bank by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

