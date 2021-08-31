Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

