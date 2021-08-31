Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

PYCR stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 419,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,703. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

