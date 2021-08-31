Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

