Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.49. 1,249,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $344.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 542.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 61.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 138,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.