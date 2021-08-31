Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. The Manitowoc also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 214,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,827. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $848.87 million, a PE ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 88.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.