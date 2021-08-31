Zacks: Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.16. Chegg posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

