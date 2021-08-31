Zacks: Analysts Expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. Cloudera posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.25. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 652.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,843 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 1,276.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,131,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,791 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.